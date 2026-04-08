Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Tokayev welcomes full ceasefire and peace agreement in Middle East

    Region
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 11:11
    Tokayev welcomes full ceasefire and peace agreement in Middle East

    Kazakh President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev welcomed the achievement of a full ceasefire and peace agreement in the Middle East, said Aibek Smadiyarov, Press Secretary of the Kazakh President, Report informs.

    Smadiyarov said that President Tokayev welcomed the agreement reached in the Middle East through the mediation of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Commander of Pakistan's Armed Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir.

    He emphasized that the agreement was made possible thanks to the goodwill and wisdom of US President Donald Trump, Iran's leadership, and all countries involved in the military conflict.

    According to him, Tokayev expressed hope that the peace agreement, achieved for the sake of global trade development and the economic prosperity of all nations, would be long‑lasting.

    Escalation in Middle East Ceasefire Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Shehbaz Sharif Kazakhstan
    Tokayev Yaxın Şərqdə tam atəşkəs və barışıq razılaşmasını alqışlayıb
    Токаев приветствовал соглашение о полном прекращении огня на Ближнем Востоке

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