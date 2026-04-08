Azerbaijan MFA welcomes US-Iran ceasefire
Foreign policy
- 08 April, 2026
- 11:19
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry welcomes the ceasefire announced between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, according to a statement, Report informs.
"We highly appreciate the efforts of all parties that mediated the achievement of this ceasefire. We hope that the ceasefire will contribute to reducing tensions in the region, as well as to establishing lasting peace and stability," reads the statement.
The MFA also called on the parties "to engage in a constructive dialogue aimed at resolving existing issues and building mutual trust."
"Azerbaijan remains ready to support initiatives aimed at strengthening lasting peace, security, and cooperation in the region," the MFA says.
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