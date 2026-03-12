Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Global Baku Forum
    EU removes Georgia's Kulevi Port from 20th Russia sanctions package

    Foreign policy
    • 12 March, 2026
    • 17:21
    EU removes Georgia's Kulevi Port from 20th Russia sanctions package

    The European Union has removed Georgia's Kulevi oil terminal from the list of potential targets in its 20th sanctions package against Russia, following assurances that the port will not be used to circumvent restrictions.

    According to Report's European bureau, EU spokesperson Siobhan McGarry said at a Brussels briefing that Georgian authorities and Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR, which operates the terminal, assured EU sanctions envoy David O'Sullivan that "activities of concern to Brussels would cease."

    McGarry noted that the matter arose in the context of the 20th sanctions package due to the port's interactions with shadow fleet vessels. There had been concerns in Brussels that the terminal could be used to export Russian oil in violation of the sanctions regime.

    The EU spokesperson added that Georgia's foreign minister has committed to preventing any shadow fleet tankers from accessing Georgian ports, with SOCAR providing additional guarantees.

    The European Commission emphasized that it will closely monitor compliance with these commitments.

