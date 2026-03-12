CBA: Non-cash payments in Azerbaijan approached AZN100 billion in 2025

In 2025, the total amount of non-cash payments made within Azerbaijan using payment cards totaled 99.1 billion manats (approximately $58.3 billion), marking a 26% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

During this period, the share of non-cash turnover in domestic transactions carried out via payment cards rose by 3.4 percentage points to 67.6%.

Over the year, every second contactless payment made through POS terminals was conducted using smart devices.