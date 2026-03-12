Azerbaijan approves MoU on exchange of government practices with UAE

Azerbaijan has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the exchange of government practices between the governments of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates.

According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on this matter.

Under the decree, once the MoU enters into force, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan (ASAN Service) will ensure the implementation of its provisions.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs will notify the UAE government that the necessary domestic procedures for the memorandum's entry into force have been completed.