    41 people readmitted to Azerbaijan in February

    Domestic policy
    12 March, 2026
    • 15:30
    41 people readmitted to Azerbaijan in February

    In February 2026, 34 people were readmitted to Azerbaijan, the State Migration Service (SMS) told Report.

    The readmission process was carried out under the agreements signed by the Republic of Azerbaijan and currently in force. These individuals were readmitted from European countries.

    Ötən ay 41 nəfər Azərbaycana readmissiya edilib
    В Азербайджан в феврале реадмиссирован 41 человек

