41 people readmitted to Azerbaijan in February
Domestic policy
- 12 March, 2026
- 15:30
In February 2026, 34 people were readmitted to Azerbaijan, the State Migration Service (SMS) told Report.
The readmission process was carried out under the agreements signed by the Republic of Azerbaijan and currently in force. These individuals were readmitted from European countries.
Latest News
16:00
Photo
An event dedicated to the Alat Free Economic Zone was held in BeijingInfrastructure
15:57
Romano Prodi: UN growing increasingly ineffective over timeForeign policy
15:46
Photo
Russian plane with humanitarian aid to Iran lands in Azerbaijan's LankaranRegion
15:45
IDF eliminates IRGC commander in BeirutOther countries
15:34
Azerbaijan approves MoU on exchange of government practices with UAEForeign policy
15:30
41 people readmitted to Azerbaijan in FebruaryDomestic policy
15:27
Artis Pabriks: Global Baku Forum crucial amid armed conflictsForeign policy
15:23
Rahim Safavi: US-Israel operation against Iran may end before March 21Region
15:16