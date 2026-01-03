Costa: EU to continue to support peaceful resolution in Venezuela

The European Union (EU) will continue to support a peaceful, democratic, and inclusive resolution to the situation in Venezuela, EU Council President António Costa wrote on X, Report informs.

"I am following the situation in Venezuela with great concern. The European Union calls for de-escalation of the conflict and for its resolution in full compliance with international law and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter. The EU will continue to support a peaceful, democratic, and inclusive solution in Venezuela," he stated.

Costa also expressed support for the efforts of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who is working in coordination with member states to ensure the safety of EU citizens in Venezuela.