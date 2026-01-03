Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Costa: EU to continue to support peaceful resolution in Venezuela

    Other countries
    • 03 January, 2026
    • 18:27
    Costa: EU to continue to support peaceful resolution in Venezuela

    The European Union (EU) will continue to support a peaceful, democratic, and inclusive resolution to the situation in Venezuela, EU Council President António Costa wrote on X, Report informs.

    "I am following the situation in Venezuela with great concern. The European Union calls for de-escalation of the conflict and for its resolution in full compliance with international law and the principles enshrined in the UN Charter. The EU will continue to support a peaceful, democratic, and inclusive solution in Venezuela," he stated.

    Costa also expressed support for the efforts of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who is working in coordination with member states to ensure the safety of EU citizens in Venezuela.

    António Costa Venezuela peaceful resolution support EU
    Koşta: Aİ Venesuelada vəziyyətin sülh yolu ilə həllini dəstəkləməyə davam edəcək
    Кошта: ЕС продолжит поддерживать мирное решение в Венесуэле

    Latest News

    18:27

    Costa: EU to continue to support peaceful resolution in Venezuela

    Other countries
    18:08

    US Attorney General: Maduro and his wife indicted in narcoterrorism

    Other countries
    17:54

    Erdogan: Russia-Ukraine war now threatens Black Sea trade

    Region
    17:42

    Venezuela's Vice President Rodríguez is in Moscow

    Other countries
    17:34

    Rustem Umerov: Talks with Europe on peace plan begin in Kyiv

    Other countries
    17:19

    Germany, Italy call crisis units' meetings on Venezuela situation

    Other countries
    17:13

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for January 4

    Ecology
    17:00

    Rubio says Maduro to stand trial in US and anticipates no further action in Venezuela - US senator

    Other countries
    16:56

    EU foreign policy chief calls for restraint after US strikes in Venezuela

    Other countries
    All News Feed