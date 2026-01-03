US Attorney General: Maduro and his wife indicted in narcoterrorism

The United States has accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, of narcoterrorism, US Attorney General Pamela Bondi wrote on X, Report informs.

"Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States.

They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts. On behalf of the entire US DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international narco traffickers," reads the post.