Erdogan: Russia-Ukraine war now threatens Black Sea trade
Region
- 03 January, 2026
- 17:54
The Russia-Ukraine war has reached the point of threatening trade in the Black Sea, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, Report informs.
Erdogan made the remarks during an event presenting Türkiye's export figures for 2025.
He noted that the war, ongoing for four years, has left hundreds of thousands dead, wounded, and displaced.
"This war has now reached the stage of threatening Black Sea trade. Of course, we are taking the necessary measures to prevent this. Türkiye wants the conflict to end with a just peace and is ready to assume full responsibility to open that path," Erdogan stated.
Latest News
18:27
Costa: EU to continue to support peaceful resolution in VenezuelaOther countries
18:08
US Attorney General: Maduro and his wife indicted in narcoterrorismOther countries
17:54
Erdogan: Russia-Ukraine war now threatens Black Sea tradeRegion
17:42
Venezuela's Vice President Rodríguez is in MoscowOther countries
17:34
Rustem Umerov: Talks with Europe on peace plan begin in KyivOther countries
17:19
Germany, Italy call crisis units' meetings on Venezuela situationOther countries
17:13
Azerbaijan weather forecast for January 4Ecology
17:00
Rubio says Maduro to stand trial in US and anticipates no further action in Venezuela - US senatorOther countries
16:56