Erdogan: Russia-Ukraine war now threatens Black Sea trade

The Russia-Ukraine war has reached the point of threatening trade in the Black Sea, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, Report informs.

Erdogan made the remarks during an event presenting Türkiye's export figures for 2025.

He noted that the war, ongoing for four years, has left hundreds of thousands dead, wounded, and displaced.

"This war has now reached the stage of threatening Black Sea trade. Of course, we are taking the necessary measures to prevent this. Türkiye wants the conflict to end with a just peace and is ready to assume full responsibility to open that path," Erdogan stated.