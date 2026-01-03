Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Erdogan: Russia-Ukraine war now threatens Black Sea trade

    Region
    • 03 January, 2026
    • 17:54
    Erdogan: Russia-Ukraine war now threatens Black Sea trade

    The Russia-Ukraine war has reached the point of threatening trade in the Black Sea, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, Report informs.

    Erdogan made the remarks during an event presenting Türkiye's export figures for 2025.

    He noted that the war, ongoing for four years, has left hundreds of thousands dead, wounded, and displaced.

    "This war has now reached the stage of threatening Black Sea trade. Of course, we are taking the necessary measures to prevent this. Türkiye wants the conflict to end with a just peace and is ready to assume full responsibility to open that path," Erdogan stated.

    Recep Tayyip Erdogan Russia-Ukraine war trade Black Sea
    Ərdoğan: Rusiya-Ukrayna müharibəsi artıq Qara dənizdəki ticarəti təhdid edir
    Эрдоган: Российско-украинская война уже достигла уровня, угрожающего торговле в Черном море

    Latest News

    18:27

    Costa: EU to continue to support peaceful resolution in Venezuela

    Other countries
    18:08

    US Attorney General: Maduro and his wife indicted in narcoterrorism

    Other countries
    17:54

    Erdogan: Russia-Ukraine war now threatens Black Sea trade

    Region
    17:42

    Venezuela's Vice President Rodríguez is in Moscow

    Other countries
    17:34

    Rustem Umerov: Talks with Europe on peace plan begin in Kyiv

    Other countries
    17:19

    Germany, Italy call crisis units' meetings on Venezuela situation

    Other countries
    17:13

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for January 4

    Ecology
    17:00

    Rubio says Maduro to stand trial in US and anticipates no further action in Venezuela - US senator

    Other countries
    16:56

    EU foreign policy chief calls for restraint after US strikes in Venezuela

    Other countries
    All News Feed