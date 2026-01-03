Germany, Italy call crisis units' meetings on Venezuela situation

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    • 03 January, 2026
    • 17:19
    Germany and Italy have expressed concern about the situation in Venezuela in light of the US operation, Report informs via Reuters.

    Germany's foreign ministry on Saturday said it was watching the situation in Venezuela with great concern and a crisis team was due to meet later for further discussion.

    A written communication said the ministry was in close contact with the embassy in Caracas and a crisis team would meet later on Saturday.

    Additionally, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Rome and its diplomatic representation in Caracas were monitoring any developments with particular attention to the Italian community in the country.

    Tajani said in a post on X that Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was being kept constantly informed and that the foreign ministry's crisis unit was operational.

    Almaniya və İtaliya Venesueladakı vəziyyətlə əlaqədar böhran qərargahlarının iclaslarını çağırıb
    Германия и Италия созвали кризисные штабы в связи с ситуацией в Венесуэле

