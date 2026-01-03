Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Venezuela's Vice President Rodríguez is in Moscow

    Other countries
    • 03 January, 2026
    • 17:42
    Venezuela's Vice President Rodríguez is in Moscow

    Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodríguez is currently in Moscow, Report informs via the Spanish newspaper The Objective.

    Sources confirmed that Rodríguez was already in Moscow at the time when she demanded an explanation from the United States regarding Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

    KİV: Venesuelanın vitse-prezidenti Moskvadadır
    СМИ: Вице-президент Венесуэлы находится в Москве

    Latest News

    18:27

    Costa: EU to continue to support peaceful resolution in Venezuela

    Other countries
    18:08

    US Attorney General: Maduro and his wife indicted in narcoterrorism

    Other countries
    17:54

    Erdogan: Russia-Ukraine war now threatens Black Sea trade

    Region
    17:42

    Venezuela's Vice President Rodríguez is in Moscow

    Other countries
    17:34

    Rustem Umerov: Talks with Europe on peace plan begin in Kyiv

    Other countries
    17:19

    Germany, Italy call crisis units' meetings on Venezuela situation

    Other countries
    17:13

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for January 4

    Ecology
    17:00

    Rubio says Maduro to stand trial in US and anticipates no further action in Venezuela - US senator

    Other countries
    16:56

    EU foreign policy chief calls for restraint after US strikes in Venezuela

    Other countries
    All News Feed