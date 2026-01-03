Venezuela's Vice President Rodríguez is in Moscow
Other countries
03 January, 2026
- 17:42
Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodríguez is currently in Moscow, Report informs via the Spanish newspaper The Objective.
Sources confirmed that Rodríguez was already in Moscow at the time when she demanded an explanation from the United States regarding Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife.
