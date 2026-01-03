Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Azerbaijan observes nearly 55% growth in revenues from sugar exports

    In January-November of 2025, Azerbaijan imported sugar and related confectionery products, valued at just over $241 million, marking a 10.4% increase year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Customs Committee.

    During this period, Azerbaijan exported these products worth just over $59.4 million, which is 54.8% more compared to the same period in 2024.

    For 11 months, sugar and related confectionery products accounted for 1.14% of Azerbaijan's total imports and 0.25% of total exports.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $44.589 billion in the first eleven months of 2025, representing a 3.4% increase year-on-year. Of this, $23.401 billion came from exports and $21.188 billion from imports.

    Over the past year, exports declined by 3.85%, while imports rose by 12.9%.

    As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a surplus $2.213 billion in its foreign trade, which is 2.5 times lower than the previous year.

    Azərbaycan şəkər ixracından gəlirini 55 %-ə yaxın artırıb

