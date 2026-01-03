Rustem Umerov: Talks with Europe on peace plan begin in Kyiv

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ukraine has launched joint work with European partners in Kyiv on security guarantees and approaches to a peace plan, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov said, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    He said the meetings are attended by Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Lieutenant General Andrii Hnatov, First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia, and Presidential Office adviser Oleksandr Bevz.

    The first round of talks is focused on framework documents. In particular, discussions cover security guarantees for Ukraine, approaches to shaping a peace plan, and coordination of the sequence of further joint steps with partners.

    Umerov stressed that the work aims to develop solutions that are realistic and based on shared responsibility between Ukraine and its European allies.

    According to the news agency, the meeting brought together 18 representatives from European countries and NATO member states. US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff will join the economic session.

    Later, US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner is expected to take part in other sessions.

