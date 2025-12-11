Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ukraine strikes Dorogobuzh thermal power plant in Russia's Smolensk

    Other countries
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 15:30
    Ukraine strikes Dorogobuzh thermal power plant in Russia's Smolensk

    Ukraine's Armed Forces have carried out a strike on the Dorogobuzh thermal power plant in Russia's Smolensk region, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

    According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, the plant supports a chemical production facility that is "critically important for Russia's defense industry."

    He stated that the Dorogobuzh chemical plant produces ammonia, nitrates and nitrogen fertilizers - key components used in the manufacture of explosives, including ammonium nitrate and nitrate-based mixtures for military needs.

    "Without the TPP's power supply, their production stops. The plant also provides stable energy to defense enterprises in the Smolensk region," Kovalenko added.

