Ukraine strikes Dorogobuzh thermal power plant in Russia's Smolensk

Ukraine's Armed Forces have carried out a strike on the Dorogobuzh thermal power plant in Russia's Smolensk region, Report informs via RBC-Ukraine.

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, the plant supports a chemical production facility that is "critically important for Russia's defense industry."

He stated that the Dorogobuzh chemical plant produces ammonia, nitrates and nitrogen fertilizers - key components used in the manufacture of explosives, including ammonium nitrate and nitrate-based mixtures for military needs.

"Without the TPP's power supply, their production stops. The plant also provides stable energy to defense enterprises in the Smolensk region," Kovalenko added.