New burial site discovered adjacent to Khojaly tomb in Azerbaijan

Archaeological excavations conducted this year have uncovered a burial site adjoining the Khojaly tomb, according to the 2025 annual report of the Archaeology and Anthropology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS), Report informs.

Research carried out by archaeologist Shamil Najafov at the Khojaly historical–archaeological complex revealed a previously invisible burial structure located 70 cm below the surface and attached to the main Khojaly tomb.

Additionally, another Bronze Age kurgan was discovered within the necropolis.

The report also notes that archaeologist Muzaffar Huseynov continued research at the Munjuglutapa necropolis in the Tatarli village of Goranboy district. In grave No. 38, an unusual burial practice was recorded: after the chamber filled with artifacts was covered with wooden planks, pottery and decorative items were placed on top of the wood. This tradition is typically observed in Scythian kurgans.

The presence of this practice at the Munjuglutapa necropolis may indicate the emergence of a new burial tradition among tribes belonging to the Khojaly–Gadabay culture.