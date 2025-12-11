BTC pipeline oil exports average 501,000 barrels per day in October

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    In October of this year, oil exports through the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline averaged 501,000 barrels per day, Report informs, citing informed sources.

    Compared with September, BTC oil transportation fell by 13%, or 77,000 barrels per day.

    Relative to October 2024, oil flow through the pipeline decreased by 16%, or 94,000 barrels per day.

    The BTC pipeline, inaugurated on July 13, 2006, is 1,768 km long, passing through 443 km of Azerbaijan, 249 km of Georgia and 1,076 km of Türkiye.

