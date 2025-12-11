Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    President of Azerbaijan congratulates Turkmen counterpart on 30th anniversary of recognition of Turkmenistan's neutrality

    Foreign policy
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 20:31
    President of Azerbaijan congratulates Turkmen counterpart on 30th anniversary of recognition of Turkmenistan's neutrality

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the recognition of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality.

    Report informs via AZERTAC that in his letter, President Ilham Aliyev stated: "Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality status is based on the historical heritage and traditions of your peace-loving people and is rooted in the principles of dialogue and mutual respect. Today, Turkmenistan's neutrality policy plays an important role in strengthening peace and security both regionally and globally.

    We have always respected your country's neutrality policy. For this reason, the Republic of Azerbaijan was a co-author of the relevant United Nations General Assembly resolutions on Turkmenistan's neutrality in both 1995 and 2015.

    I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to preserve and strengthen the good traditions of Azerbaijan–Turkmenistan interstate relations - stemming from the will of our fraternal peoples - and to deepen our strategic partnership."

