Ukraine and Azerbaijan hold meeting of renewed business council

    • 11 December, 2025
    Ukraine and Azerbaijan have held an online meeting of their renewed bilateral business council, Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev said on X.

    "The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Ukraine and Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) held a joint online meeting of the renewed Ukrainian-Azerbaijani Business Council on December 9," he said.

    The diplomat thanked partners for their continued support and stressed that both sides are jointly promoting trade, investment and new opportunities for economic development.

    Ukrayna-Azərbaycan Biznes Şurasının birgə onlayn iclası keçirilib
    Украина и Азербайджан провели заседание обновленного бизнес-совета

