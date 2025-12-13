EBRD invests approximately $3.7B in projects in Azerbaijan

As of October 31, 2025, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) current loan portfolio in Azerbaijan was estimated at €925 million, Report informs.

According to the EBRD, 39% of the portfolio is in the private sector.

At present, 34 projects are active.

In 2025 alone, the bank financed eight projects totaling $69 million.

Compared to the figure as of September 30, 2025, the portfolio size decreased by 2.43%, or €23 million.

According to the EBRD, the majority of the current portfolio-91% (€840 million)-includes financing sustainable infrastructure development, 6% (€57 million) - financial institutions, and another 3% (€28 million) - the corporate sector.

Overall, the EBRD invested €3.694 billion in Azerbaijan across 199 projects.

The bank's operating assets in the country as of October 31, 2025, amounted to €700 million, a decrease of 0.43% (€3 million) compared to September 30, 2025.

In 2024, the EBRD provided loans totaling €199 million to finance eight projects in Azerbaijan, an increase of 27.56% (€43 million) compared to the previous year.