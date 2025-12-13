Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    EBRD invests approximately $3.7B in projects in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    • 13 December, 2025
    • 09:33
    EBRD invests approximately $3.7B in projects in Azerbaijan

    As of October 31, 2025, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) current loan portfolio in Azerbaijan was estimated at €925 million, Report informs.

    According to the EBRD, 39% of the portfolio is in the private sector.

    At present, 34 projects are active.

    In 2025 alone, the bank financed eight projects totaling $69 million.

    Compared to the figure as of September 30, 2025, the portfolio size decreased by 2.43%, or €23 million.

    According to the EBRD, the majority of the current portfolio-91% (€840 million)-includes financing sustainable infrastructure development, 6% (€57 million) - financial institutions, and another 3% (€28 million) - the corporate sector.

    Overall, the EBRD invested €3.694 billion in Azerbaijan across 199 projects.

    The bank's operating assets in the country as of October 31, 2025, amounted to €700 million, a decrease of 0.43% (€3 million) compared to September 30, 2025.

    In 2024, the EBRD provided loans totaling €199 million to finance eight projects in Azerbaijan, an increase of 27.56% (€43 million) compared to the previous year.

    EBRD Azerbaijan portfolio
    ЕБРР инвестировал около $3,7 млрд в проекты в Азербайджане

    Latest News

    10:31

    Thailand vows to keep fighting Cambodia, despite Trump's ceasefire claim

    Other countries
    10:15

    US forces conduct operation on ship traveling from China to Iran

    Other countries
    10:00

    EU Council decides to perpetually block Russian sovereign assets

    Other countries
    09:45

    China's Kuaizhou-11 Y8 rocket launches experimental spacecraft

    Other countries
    09:33

    EBRD invests approximately $3.7B in projects in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    09:25

    UEFA to transfer over €5.5M to AFFA as part of its solidarity payments program

    Football
    09:17
    Photo

    Ruben Vardanyan's trial continued with examination of documents

    Incident
    09:12
    Photo

    Baku hosts event commemorating National Leader Heydar Aliyev

    Domestic policy
    09:05

    Witkoff to meet with European leaders, Zelenskyy in Berlin

    Other countries
    All News Feed