Leipzig Zoo kills all Dalmatian pelicans due to bird flu

Leipzig Zoo has killed all of its Dalmatian pelicans because of bird flu. Director Jörg Junhold announced that the measure was intended to prevent the virus from spreading, Report informs referring to Die Sachsen.de.

"The loss of the pelicans is bitter, but necessary. We will continue to do everything we can to protect our population and the zoo," he noted.

Last weekend, the zoo reported the death of a first pelican. Samples from around 350 other birds were then taken and examined. The all-clear was actually given in the middle of the week. But now another pelican has died and another animal in the group has fallen ill, the zoo announced.

The veterinary office ordered the killing of the seven remaining pelicans on Friday. The reason for not killing more birds as a precautionary measure is to try and preserve endangered species.

The zoo had been divided into different hygiene areas. The other birds have been housed in stables. Visitors have to walk over disinfectant mats at the entrances and exits. The pond where the pelicans used to live will be emptied. The sludge will be disposed of.

The animal rights organization Peta called on the zoo to end bird husbandry completely. The Friedrich Loeffler Institute warned of a high risk of infection in zoos and animal parks years ago. Diseases and viruses can spread quickly when animals are kept in relatively confined spaces. Peta is generally opposed to the breeding and keeping of animals in zoos.