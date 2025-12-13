Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Honda may import more US-made models to Japan

    Honda Motor may start importing more of its American-made models to Japan. The plan would likely be aimed at helping to cut the US trade deficit, Report informs via NHK World.

    The sources say the Japanese automaker will conduct a market survey to choose which models to ship. Possible candidates include a Honda SUV, and another due out next year under the luxury Acura brand.

    The company already imports a limited number of US-made vehicles to Japan for leasing.

    The Japanese government is now considering allowing US-built vehicles to be sold without additional testing. Honda would then be expected to expand its imports.

    Toyota also plans to import US-made models to Japan. Nissan says it will decide after gauging demand and profitability.

