Azeri Light crude price rises slightly on global oil market

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude increased by $0.07, or 0.01%, reaching $64.43 per barrel on the global market, according to sources, Report informs.

Trading results also showed that Brent crude's February futures stood at $62.09 per barrel.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light rose by $0.03, or 0.04%, to $62.36 per barrel.

For reference, Azerbaijan's state budget for the current year is calculated based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.