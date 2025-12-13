Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Azeri Light crude price rises slightly on global oil market

    Energy
    • 13 December, 2025
    • 11:35
    Azeri Light crude price rises slightly on global oil market

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude increased by $0.07, or 0.01%, reaching $64.43 per barrel on the global market, according to sources, Report informs.

    Trading results also showed that Brent crude's February futures stood at $62.09 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light rose by $0.03, or 0.04%, to $62.36 per barrel.

    For reference, Azerbaijan's state budget for the current year is calculated based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

