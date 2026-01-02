Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Iran's Larijani warns US interference in protests would spark regional chaos

    • 02 January, 2026
    • 17:23
    Iran's Supreme Leader secretary, Ali Larijani, said on Friday that US interference in Iranian protests would lead to chaos across the region, after President Donald Trump warned Washington would intervene if Iran used lethal force against peaceful demonstrators, Report informs via Gulf Daily News.

    Iran's biggest protests in three years over economic hardship have turned violent across several provinces, leaving multiple people dead.

    Iran United States protests
    Laricani: ABŞ-nin İran etirazlarına müdaxiləsi regionda xaosa səbəb olacaq
    Лариджани: Вмешательство США в протесты в Иране приведет к хаосу в регионе

