Iran's Larijani warns US interference in protests would spark regional chaos
Other countries
- 02 January, 2026
- 17:23
Iran's Supreme Leader secretary, Ali Larijani, said on Friday that US interference in Iranian protests would lead to chaos across the region, after President Donald Trump warned Washington would intervene if Iran used lethal force against peaceful demonstrators, Report informs via Gulf Daily News.
Iran's biggest protests in three years over economic hardship have turned violent across several provinces, leaving multiple people dead.
