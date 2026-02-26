"If we had not raised our rightful voice, perhaps there would be no accurate information about the Khojaly genocide in the world today," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev stated at the opening ceremony of the Khojaly Genocide Memorial in Khojaly town on February 26, Report informs.

"This is the greatest tragedy for the Azerbaijani people. In order to convey this tragedy to the world and to present our just cause to the world community, the state of Azerbaijan, public organizations, non-governmental organizations, and many institutions have been working hard. I would like to specifically mention the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation here today. Immediately after its establishment, the Foundation launched a large-scale campaign, "Justice for Khojaly!" This initiative was implemented by the Vice-President of the Foundation, Leyla Aliyeva. Over the past 20 years, many events, presentations, symposiums, and conferences have been held in a number of countries around the world on its initiative. Many books, brochures, and booklets have been published. Because the Armenian state, Armenians of the world, and the states behind world Armenianism and the Armenian state tried to hush up this bloody tragedy, Armenian propagandists even tried to blame Azerbaijan for it. If we had not raised our rightful voice, perhaps there would be no accurate information about the Khojaly genocide in the world today," the president said.