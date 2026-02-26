Talks between US, Ukraine in Geneva kick off

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, announced that his meeting with the US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Businessman Jared Kushner has begun in Geneva, Report informs.

"Today in Geneva we continue our work within the framework of the negotiation process. A bilateral meeting with the American delegation has begun - with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

From the Ukrainian side, joining me in the delegation today are Davyd Arakhamia, Oleksii Sobolev, and Daryna Marchak.

Together with the Government's economic team, we will thoroughly work through the prosperity package: mechanisms for economic support and recovery of Ukraine, instruments for attracting investment, and frameworks for long-term cooperation.

Additionally, together with Davyd, we will discuss preparations for the next round of trilateral negotiations involving the Russian side - it is necessary to synchronize positions ahead of this stage.

An important issue is the humanitarian track and the issue of possible exchanges. We expect concrete results regarding the return of our citizens.

We are focused on practical solutions. We will inform about the outcomes after the meeting is concluded," Umerov wrote on X.