    Infrastructure
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 18:24
    Kazakhstan seeks to benefit from Azerbaijan's experience with the remote vessel identification and tracking system, Report informs, citing the State Maritime and Port Agency (SMPA) under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

    The discussions on this matter were held during a meeting at the SMPA with a delegation led by Gasim Tlepov, Deputy Chairman of Kazakhstan's Railway and Water Transport Committee.

    The meeting commenced with a comprehensive presentation on the activities and strategic priorities of the agency.

    Deputy Chairman of the Board of SMPA, Eldar Majidov, highlighted the steady development of transport relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. He emphasized that the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) plays a key role in strengthening bilateral cooperation and serves as an important link connecting East and West within the framework of the Middle Corridor.

    Tlepov underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation in maritime transport and other areas of mutual interest. He noted that Kazakhstan occupies a strategically important position in Central Asia, while Azerbaijan plays a pivotal role in the South Caucasus, and stressed the significant contribution of both countries to the development of the Middle Corridor.

    During the meeting, the Kazakh delegation expressed interest in benefiting from Azerbaijan's experience in search and rescue data coordination, long-range identification and tracking (LRIT) of vessels, vessel traffic management systems, and ensuring maritime navigation safety.

    The discussions also covered the "My Cabinet" digital platform for the management of seafarers' documents, the unified maritime information system, strengthening human capital in the maritime sector, implementation of obligations arising from international conventions, state regulation of seaport activities, investigation of maritime incidents, port State control inspections, the work of classification societies, and measures aimed at preventing marine pollution from ships.

    At the conclusion of the meeting, the delegation was instructed to the operations of the SMPA's Vessel Traffic Management Center.

