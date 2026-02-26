Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Erdogan: We will never forget Khojaly massacre

    • 26 February, 2026
    • 18:54
    President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has made a post on social media regarding the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, Report informs.

    "On the 34th anniversary of the Khojaly massacre, I commemorate with mercy and deep sorrow our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters who were killed, and I extend my condolences to the friendly and brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

    We will never forget this inhumane massacre, the pain of which we will always feel deep in our hearts," Erdogan wrote on X.

    Ərdoğan: Xocalı qətliamını heç vaxt unutmayacağıq
    Эрдоган выразил соболезнования по случаю годовщины Ходжалинской трагедии

