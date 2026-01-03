Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Pakistan's MFA reveals $2B investment talks with Azerbaijan

    Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, to discuss realization of Azerbaijani investment of $2 billion in Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Pakistan posted on X, Report informs.

    "The two leaders expressed satisfaction on the state of bilateral relations and agreed to enhance them further.

    DPM/FM underscored the importance of high-level engagements in strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

    It was agreed to finalize a mechanism in this regard allowing the Azerbaijani investments in the identified sectors of Pakistan's economy," reads the post.

    Azərbaycanın Pakistan iqtisadiyyatına 2 mlrd dollarlıq sərmayə qoyması müzakirə edilib
    МИД Пакистана сообщил о переговорах с Азербайджаном по инвестициям

