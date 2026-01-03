Pakistan's MFA reveals $2B investment talks with Azerbaijan

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, to discuss realization of Azerbaijani investment of $2 billion in Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Pakistan posted on X, Report informs.

"The two leaders expressed satisfaction on the state of bilateral relations and agreed to enhance them further.

DPM/FM underscored the importance of high-level engagements in strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

It was agreed to finalize a mechanism in this regard allowing the Azerbaijani investments in the identified sectors of Pakistan's economy," reads the post.