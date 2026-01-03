Pakistan's MFA reveals $2B investment talks with Azerbaijan
Foreign policy
- 03 January, 2026
- 09:10
Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation with Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan, to discuss realization of Azerbaijani investment of $2 billion in Pakistan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Pakistan posted on X, Report informs.
"The two leaders expressed satisfaction on the state of bilateral relations and agreed to enhance them further.
DPM/FM underscored the importance of high-level engagements in strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan cooperation in areas of mutual interest.
It was agreed to finalize a mechanism in this regard allowing the Azerbaijani investments in the identified sectors of Pakistan's economy," reads the post.
Latest News
09:36
Eleven killed as bus crashes head-on into truck in southern BrazilOther countries
09:25
Two people killed in magnitude 6.5 earthquake in MexicoOther countries
09:10
Pakistan's MFA reveals $2B investment talks with AzerbaijanForeign policy
09:00
FBI says it thwarted planned New Year's Eve terrorist attack in North CarolinaOther countries
17:50
South Korean court extends detention warrant against former president YoonOther countries
17:36
Tehran vows to foil Washington's interference attempts in Iran protestsOther countries
17:23
Iran's Larijani warns US interference in protests would spark regional chaosOther countries
17:11
Military intelligence chief agrees to serve as Zelenskyy's chief of staffOther countries
17:06