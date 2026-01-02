South Korean court extends detention warrant against former president Yoon
- 02 January, 2026
- 17:50
A local court in South Korea issued a new warrant to detain former President Yoon Suk Yeol for another six months, Yonhap News TV noted on Friday, Report informs via Reuters.
Yoon has been indicted on more charges including aiding an enemy state related to his short-lived imposition of martial law in 2024.
The judge cited concerns over him destroying evidence, Yonhap said.
