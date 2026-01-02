Tehran vows to foil Washington's interference attempts in Iran protests

Iran's Supreme Leader's senior adviser, Ali Shamkhani, said Tehran would respond harshly to Washington's attempt to interfere in the protests taking place in the country, Report informs.

He claimed that "any hand that interferes and tries to approach under the pretext of 'Iran's security' will be cut off before reaching its goal."

According to Shamkhani, "Iran's national security is a red line and not material for reckless tweets."