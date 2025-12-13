Baku hosts event commemorating National Leader Heydar Aliyev

A memorial event commemorating Heydar Aliyev, National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, has been held in Baku, Report informs via AZERTAC.

The event featured the screening of a documentary "The Heart of a Leader," highlighting the life and activities of Heydar Aliyev.

Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, watched the film.

The memorial event began with a minute of silence to honor National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Following the screening, Mikhail Gusman, the author of the documentary, shared his insights on the production.

He acknowledged the difficulty of condensing the life of such an outstanding figure into a one-hour film, saying that materials were carefully gathered piece-by-piece to accurately represent Heydar Aliyev's character and path.

Gusman also shared personal reflections on the National Leader, highlighting his strong character, moral strength, and courage.

He stressed that Heydar Aliyev was defined by his core mission: an unwavering commitment to serving Azerbaijan and its future, noting that he navigated all challenges with dignity. Heydar Aliyev devoted his entire life to Azerbaijan and its future, demonstrating a steadfast dedication to the welfare of the Azerbaijani people.

Gusman specifically referenced a scene in the film where Heydar Aliyev faltered during a speech, citing it as a crucial moment that underscores the leader's moral strength and remarkable endurance.