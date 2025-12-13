Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Witkoff to meet with European leaders, Zelenskyy in Berlin

    Other countries
    13 December, 2025
    • 09:05
    Witkoff to meet with European leaders, Zelenskyy in Berlin

    US Presidential Special Envoy Steven Witkoff will hold meetings with European leaders and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin this weekend, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) noted, citing sources, Report informs.

    He will meet with negotiators from the UK, Germany, and France on Sunday and Monday, according to sources.

    The decision to send Witkoff to Berlin demonstrates the US administration's desire to overcome differences between Washington and Kyiv regarding the terms of the peace deal, the newspaper believes.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as their advisers, are expected to participate in the talks in Berlin, the WSJ wrote.

    Initially, European leaders wanted to organize a meeting with Trump this weekend to discuss their proposals for the US peace plan, the paper said.

    Trampın xüsusi elçisi Berlində Avropa liderləri və Zelenski ilə görüşəcək
    Уиткофф встретится с европейскими лидерами и Зеленским в Берлине

