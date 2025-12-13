UEFA to transfer over €5.5M to AFFA as part of its solidarity payments program

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) will provide the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) with €5.55 million as part of a solidarity payment program for clubs not participating in the general stages of European competitions in the 2025/2026 season, Report informs.

The funds will subsequently be distributed equally among top-division clubs missing the general stages of the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League.

The payment amount is made up of two parts: 70 percent is determined by the country's position in the UEFA rankings (Azerbaijan is 26th - ed.), and the other 30 percent is proportional to the club's revenue from European competitions, whichever club earns the most among its national associations.

Among associations outside the top five, the Netherlands will receive the most at €6.25 million. The top five countries (the UK, Spain, Italy, Germany, and France) will each receive €10 million.

Azerbaijan is represented in European competitions this season by Aghdam-based Qarabag. Based on the past six rounds of the Champions League, the club currently sits in 22nd place. The team will play its next match on January 21 in Baku against Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt.