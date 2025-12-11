Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Bone Marrow Transplant Center at Liv Bona Dea Hospital

The opening ceremony of the Bone Marrow Transplant Center was held at Liv Bona Dea Hospital on December 11.

According to Report, the event was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Health Minister Teymur Musayev.

Leyla Aliyeva first visited a young patient receiving treatment at the hospital under the auspices of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, inquiring about the child's health and presenting a gift.

The ceremony was then followed by the official opening of the Bone Marrow Transplant Center.

The new center will perform bone marrow transplants for both adults and children. It has six specially isolated wards, capable of accommodating and treating up to 80 patients annually.

It was noted that the hospital also has an eight-bed hematology department. All wards are equipped with a modern HEPA-filtered positive pressure system, ensuring maximum protection against infections. Chemotherapy preparations are carried out in biosafety cabinets, and cell collection is conducted in an independent apheresis unit.

At the same time, the Blood Bank is equipped to process erythrocytes, platelets, plasma, and other components, including granulocyte suspensions. For the safety of transplant patients, irradiation and filtration procedures are applied regularly.

The Bone Marrow Transplant Center was opened under a license granted in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers' decision dated 20 August 2021, which amended the list of specialized medical institutions authorized to perform donor organ transplants.

Bone marrow and stem cell transplantation is a modern and effective medical procedure used in the treatment of various hematological and oncological diseases. Stem cells are obtained either from the patient (autologous) or from a donor (allogeneic) and transplanted into the body after high-dose chemotherapy. The goal is to replace diseased bone marrow with healthy cells and restore blood formation.