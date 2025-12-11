Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Bone Marrow Transplant Center at Liv Bona Dea Hospital

    Health
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 20:37
    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Bone Marrow Transplant Center at Liv Bona Dea Hospital

    The opening ceremony of the Bone Marrow Transplant Center was held at Liv Bona Dea Hospital on December 11.

    According to Report, the event was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Health Minister Teymur Musayev.

    Leyla Aliyeva first visited a young patient receiving treatment at the hospital under the auspices of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, inquiring about the child's health and presenting a gift.

    The ceremony was then followed by the official opening of the Bone Marrow Transplant Center.

    The new center will perform bone marrow transplants for both adults and children. It has six specially isolated wards, capable of accommodating and treating up to 80 patients annually.

    It was noted that the hospital also has an eight-bed hematology department. All wards are equipped with a modern HEPA-filtered positive pressure system, ensuring maximum protection against infections. Chemotherapy preparations are carried out in biosafety cabinets, and cell collection is conducted in an independent apheresis unit.

    At the same time, the Blood Bank is equipped to process erythrocytes, platelets, plasma, and other components, including granulocyte suspensions. For the safety of transplant patients, irradiation and filtration procedures are applied regularly.

    The Bone Marrow Transplant Center was opened under a license granted in accordance with the Cabinet of Ministers' decision dated 20 August 2021, which amended the list of specialized medical institutions authorized to perform donor organ transplants.

    Bone marrow and stem cell transplantation is a modern and effective medical procedure used in the treatment of various hematological and oncological diseases. Stem cells are obtained either from the patient (autologous) or from a donor (allogeneic) and transplanted into the body after high-dose chemotherapy. The goal is to replace diseased bone marrow with healthy cells and restore blood formation.

    Leyla Aliyeva Bone Marrow Transplant Center Liv Bona Dea Hospital
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyeva Liv Bona Dea Hospitalında Sümük iliyi nəqli mərkəzinin açılışında iştirak edib
    Photo
    Лейла Алиева приняла участие в открытии Центра трансплантации костного мозга в Liv Bona Dea

    Latest News

    20:57

    Georgian foreign minister: Azerbaijan is an important partner for us

    Foreign policy
    20:37
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva attends opening of Bone Marrow Transplant Center at Liv Bona Dea Hospital

    Health
    20:31

    President of Azerbaijan congratulates Turkmen counterpart on 30th anniversary of recognition of Turkmenistan's neutrality

    Foreign policy
    20:25

    Azerbaijan and Hungary discuss strengthening strategic partnership – UPDATED-2

    Foreign policy
    20:05

    Ukraine and Azerbaijan hold meeting of renewed business council

    Business
    19:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Iran mull opportunities to expand cooperation across several sectors

    Business
    19:05

    BTC pipeline oil exports average 501,000 barrels per day in October

    Energy
    18:55
    Photo

    Large Victory Park to be established in Nakhchivan

    Domestic policy
    18:44

    Baku hosts meeting of WUF13 Organizing Committee

    Other
    All News Feed