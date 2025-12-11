Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    Azerbaijan and Hungary discuss strengthening strategic partnership – UPDATED-2

    Foreign policy
    • 11 December, 2025
    • 20:25
    Azerbaijan and Hungary discuss strengthening strategic partnership – UPDATED-2

    Azerbaijan"s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Hungary"s Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó delivered a joint press statement following the 3rd meeting of the Strategic Dialogue.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers highlighted progress in cooperation between the two countries across political, economic, energy, transport, environmental and humanitarian sectors, stressing the strengthening of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

    It was noted that the agreements reached during the meeting will help further develop bilateral cooperation and contribute to stability, connectivity and the implementation of sustainable development initiatives across the region as a whole.

    The 3rd Meeting of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Strategic Dialogue, co-chaired by the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Hungary Jeyhun Bayramov and Péter Szijjártó, was held in Budapest.

    Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, that the ministers commended the excellent state of Azerbaijan-Hungary strategic partnership and reviewed its dynamic growth, rooted in friendship and shared interests, supported and strengthened by high-level political dialogue.

    Focusing on trade, investment, energy, transport and logistics, the sides underlined the utmost importance of opening new cooperation horizons.

    Hungary's participation in the reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, specifically the restoration of Soltanlı village in Jabrayil district was highlighted.

    It was noted that Azerbaijan highly values Hungary's active role in the Turkic world and close coordination within the UN, OSCE, and other international platforms.

    At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides signed the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of environmental protection between the Ministry of Energy of Hungary the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan as well as the Protocol of the Third Meeting of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Strategic Dialogue.

    Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has begun a tete-a-tete meeting with Hungary"s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto as part of his working visit to Hungary.

    Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, that the ministers are set to review bilateral relations and reaffirm their commitment to advancing the Azerbaijan-Hungary strategic partnership ahead of the 3rd Strategic Partnership Dialogue.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Péter Szijjártó meeting
    Photo
    Azərbaycan və Macarıstan Ətraf mühitin qorunması üzrə əməkdaşlığa dair Anlaşma Memorandumu imzalayıb - YENİLƏNİB
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Венгрия обсудили укрепление стратегического партнерства - ОБНОВЛЕНО-2

    Latest News

    20:25
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Hungary discuss strengthening strategic partnership – UPDATED-2

    Foreign policy
    20:05

    Ukraine and Azerbaijan hold meeting of renewed business council

    Business
    19:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Iran mull opportunities to expand cooperation across several sectors

    Business
    19:05

    BTC pipeline oil exports average 501,000 barrels per day in October

    Energy
    18:55
    Photo

    Large Victory Park to be established in Nakhchivan

    Domestic policy
    18:44

    Baku hosts meeting of WUF13 Organizing Committee

    Other
    18:30
    Photo

    Azerbaijan opens embassy in Thailand

    Foreign policy
    18:25
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UK discuss joint work in AI

    ICT
    18:16
    Photo

    Azerbaijani ambassador discusses bilateral relations with Kenya's prime minister

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed