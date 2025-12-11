Azerbaijan and Hungary discuss strengthening strategic partnership – UPDATED-2

Azerbaijan"s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Hungary"s Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó delivered a joint press statement following the 3rd meeting of the Strategic Dialogue.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ministers highlighted progress in cooperation between the two countries across political, economic, energy, transport, environmental and humanitarian sectors, stressing the strengthening of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Hungary.

It was noted that the agreements reached during the meeting will help further develop bilateral cooperation and contribute to stability, connectivity and the implementation of sustainable development initiatives across the region as a whole.

The 3rd Meeting of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Strategic Dialogue, co-chaired by the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Hungary Jeyhun Bayramov and Péter Szijjártó, was held in Budapest.

Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, that the ministers commended the excellent state of Azerbaijan-Hungary strategic partnership and reviewed its dynamic growth, rooted in friendship and shared interests, supported and strengthened by high-level political dialogue.

Focusing on trade, investment, energy, transport and logistics, the sides underlined the utmost importance of opening new cooperation horizons.

Hungary's participation in the reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, specifically the restoration of Soltanlı village in Jabrayil district was highlighted.

It was noted that Azerbaijan highly values Hungary's active role in the Turkic world and close coordination within the UN, OSCE, and other international platforms.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides signed the Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of environmental protection between the Ministry of Energy of Hungary the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan as well as the Protocol of the Third Meeting of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Strategic Dialogue.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has begun a tete-a-tete meeting with Hungary"s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto as part of his working visit to Hungary.

Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, that the ministers are set to review bilateral relations and reaffirm their commitment to advancing the Azerbaijan-Hungary strategic partnership ahead of the 3rd Strategic Partnership Dialogue.

