Azerbaijan, Iran mull opportunities to expand cooperation across several sectors
Business
- 11 December, 2025
- 19:53
Azerbaijan and Iran's Ardabil Province see significant potential for expanding cooperation in various areas, including trade and investment, Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Alakbarov said at a meeting with a delegation led by Masoud Emami, governor of Iran"s Ardabil Province.
According to Report, he underlined that the political will of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran, along with friendly relations, gives strong momentum to the development of bilateral cooperation. The positive dynamics of economic partnership were also noted.
The sides discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in mining, agriculture and tourism, as well as other issues of mutual interest.
