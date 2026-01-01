Average gas price on European market up 9% by 2025-end
Energy
- 01 January, 2026
- 15:59
The average gas price in Europe by the end of 2025 increased by 9%, reaching approximately $422 per 1,000 cubic meters, Report informs referring to the data from the London ICE futures exchange.
The rise in prices was driven by the early start of filling storage facilities for winter due to record LNG imports.
On December 31, 2025, trading closed at $344 per 1,000 cubic meters, the same as November and 36% below the end of 2024.
The slight price increase in the final days of last year occurred amid a cold snap in Europe.
Latest News
16:21
14 killed in major road accident in PakistanOther countries
15:59
Average gas price on European market up 9% by 2025-endEnergy
15:35
Photo
Silence instead of bustle: morning Baku after festive night — PHOTOSDomestic policy
15:15
President Ilham Aliyev offers national holiday greetings to Cuban counterpartForeign policy
14:53
Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York city mayorOther countries
14:31
Azerbaijani oil price continues risingEnergy
14:07
SCO chairmanship passes to KyrgyzstanOther countries
13:41
US kills five people as it attacks drug traffickers' ships anewOther countries
13:20