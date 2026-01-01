Average gas price on European market up 9% by 2025-end

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    The average gas price in Europe by the end of 2025 increased by 9%, reaching approximately $422 per 1,000 cubic meters, Report informs referring to the data from the London ICE futures exchange.

    The rise in prices was driven by the early start of filling storage facilities for winter due to record LNG imports.

    On December 31, 2025, trading closed at $344 per 1,000 cubic meters, the same as November and 36% below the end of 2024.

    The slight price increase in the final days of last year occurred amid a cold snap in Europe.

    Avropada ötən il təbii qaz orta hesabla 9 % bahalaşıb
    Средняя цена газа на европейском рынке по итогам 2025 года выросла на 9%

