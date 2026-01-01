25 injured in aerial firing in Karachi on New Year's Eve

At least 28 people were injured in celebratory aerial fire during New Year celebrations in Pakistan's Karachi, Report informs referring to Dawn.

Incidents of aerial firing are a routine occurrence on occasions such as Independence Day and New Year's Eve. Last year, over two dozen citizens were wounded in celebratory aerial firing.

A total of 28 people were brought to hospitals across the city after suffering injuries from stray bullets, with the youngest victim being 11-years-old.