Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    President Ilham Aliyev offers national holiday greetings to Cuban counterpart

    Foreign policy
    • 01 January, 2026
    • 15:15
    President Ilham Aliyev offers national holiday greetings to Cuban counterpart

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, President of the Republic of Cuba, as his country celebrates the national holiday - Liberation Day, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "I believe that Azerbaijan-Cuba relations, built on good traditions, will continue to advance in a spirit of friendship and cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, in line with the interests of our peoples," the head of state said in his message.

    "Availing myself of the opportunity, I extend my congratulations and best wishes to you on the occasion of the New Year of 2026, wishing you robust health, success in your endeavors, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Cuba," the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

    President Ilham Aliyev Cuba Azerbaijan
    İlham Əliyev Kuba liderinə təbrik məktubu ünvanlayıb
    Ильхам Алиев направил лидеру Кубы поздравительное письмо

    Latest News

    16:21

    14 killed in major road accident in Pakistan

    Other countries
    15:59

    Average gas price on European market up 9% by 2025-end

    Energy
    15:35
    Photo

    Silence instead of bustle: morning Baku after festive night — PHOTOS

    Domestic policy
    15:15

    President Ilham Aliyev offers national holiday greetings to Cuban counterpart

    Foreign policy
    14:53

    Zohran Mamdani sworn in as New York city mayor

    Other countries
    14:31

    Azerbaijani oil price continues rising

    Energy
    14:07

    SCO chairmanship passes to Kyrgyzstan

    Other countries
    13:41

    US kills five people as it attacks drug traffickers' ships anew

    Other countries
    13:20

    Trump promises to strive for peace on earth in 2026

    Other countries
    All News Feed