Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, New Year celebrations organized at several children's facilities

    Domestic policy
    • 01 January, 2026
    • 17:28
    Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, New Year celebrations organized at several children's facilities

    At the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, festive celebrations were organized for minors living at orphanages No. 1 and 2, as well as at nursery school No. 1, on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    During the festivities, IDEA volunteers delighted the children with gifts and a variety of entertainment games. This initiative successfully enhanced the festive atmosphere, providing a joyful experience for all the children.

    Leyla Aliyeva Heydar Aliyev Foundation IDEA Public Union
    Photo
    Leyla Əliyevanın təşəbbüsü ilə bir sıra uşaq müəssisələrində Yeni il tədbiri keçirilib
    Photo
    По инициативе Лейлы Алиевой прошли новогодние мероприятия в ряде детских учреждений

    Latest News

    18:00

    12 Azerbaijanis killed in war in Ukraine last year

    Foreign policy
    17:54

    Ukrainian envoy thanks Azerbaijan for its support in 2025

    Foreign policy
    17:49

    MFA: No info on Azerbaijani citizens among killed, injured at Swiss resort

    Foreign policy
    17:38
    Photo

    Festive celebration organized at "Hold My Hand" Social Rehabilitation Center for Children

    Social security
    17:28
    Photo

    Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, New Year celebrations organized at several children's facilities

    Domestic policy
    17:20

    AZAL starts investing in debt securities

    Finance
    17:08

    25 injured in aerial firing in Karachi on New Year's Eve

    Other countries
    16:43

    Anthony Joshua discharged from hospital after Nigeria car crash

    Individual sports
    16:21

    14 killed in major road accident in Pakistan

    Other countries
    All News Feed