Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, New Year celebrations organized at several children's facilities

At the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, festive celebrations were organized for minors living at orphanages No. 1 and 2, as well as at nursery school No. 1, on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and the New Year, Report informs via AZERTAC.

During the festivities, IDEA volunteers delighted the children with gifts and a variety of entertainment games. This initiative successfully enhanced the festive atmosphere, providing a joyful experience for all the children.