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    Uzbek president proposes Turkic World-100 investment program at OTS summit

    Region
    • 30 October, 2026
    • 16:43
    Uzbek president proposes Turkic World-100 investment program at OTS summit

    Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has proposed adopting the Turkic World-100 program, covering 100 strategic joint investment and industrial projects, Report informs referring to the press service of the Uzbek president.

    He put forward this initiative during his speech at the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara.

    According to him, directing the resources of the Turkic Investment Fund and international financial institutions towards the implementation of these projects is of particular importance. It is advisable to give priority attention to the full processing of rare and strategic minerals, the localization of equipment production for green energy, and the manufacture of high-yield products.

    Mirziyoyev also said that in order to expand the participation of OTS states in international cargo transportation and logistics, as well as to increase their economic interest, it is necessary to turn the Middle Corridor and other associated transport corridors into a single economic system. He proposed creating a network of logistics complexes of the Turkic states and ensuring its joint management.

    "The time has come to create a Turkic Tourism Alliance in order to jointly present the historical cities, unique nature, rich culture, and hospitality traditions of the Turkic peoples to the world," the Uzbek president noted.

    Shavkat Mirziyoyev Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Uzbekistan
    Şavkat Mirziyoyev TDT çərçivəsində 100 strateji layihənin həyata keçirilməsini təklif edib
    Мирзиёев предложил реализовать 100 стратегических проектов в рамках ОТГ
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