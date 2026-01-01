Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Silence instead of bustle: morning Baku after festive night — PHOTOS

    Domestic policy
    • 01 January, 2026
    • 15:35
    Silence instead of bustle: morning Baku after festive night — PHOTOS

    Baku's central avenues and streets, brimming with festive crowds the night before, were almost completely empty by early morning.

    The city, usually bustling with activity, was plunged into an unusual silence.

    The empty streets revealed a different, calmer, and more reserved side of the capital. It was as if Baku, tired of the days of bustle and bright lights, had taken a brief pause-abandoning the noise and rush, retreating to a quiet place to catch its breath.

    This is precisely how the lens of a Report photojournalist captured the post-holiday capital.

    Bayramdan sonra Bakı: Səssiz küçələrin danışan mənzərəsi - FOTOREPORTAJ
    Тишина вместо суеты: утренний Баку после праздничной ночи — ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ

    Photo

