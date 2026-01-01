14 killed in major road accident in Pakistan

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    At least 14 people, including three women and a child, were killed and 31 others injured when a bus of the University of Animal Sciences collided with a passenger van near Quli Faqir in Jhang in Pakistan on Wednesday, Report informs referring to the 24NewsHD TV channel.

    The students were reportedly travelling to Faisalabad to participate in sports activities when the accident occurred.

    District Emergency Officer Muhammad Sultan said rescue teams quickly reached the site and shifted the deceased and injured to nearby hospitals.

    Deputy Commissioner Jhang Ali Akbar and District Police Officer Bilal Iftikhar Kiani also visited the scene to oversee rescue operations.

    Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and directed authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

    She also instructed the Deputy Commissioner to personally monitor treatment efforts and requested a detailed update on the accident.

    The DHQ hospital administration released a preliminary list of the deceased, which included Sami Anjum, Ali Baloch, and Muhammad Rafiq Jan.

    Pakistanda yol qəzası olub, 14 nəfər ölüb, təxminən 30 nəfər yaralanıb
    В Пакистане в крупном ДТП погибли 14 человек, почти 30 получили ранения

