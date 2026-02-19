Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    More than 20 countries to take part in first meeting of Board of Peace

    Other countries
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 08:38
    Representatives from more than 20 countries plan to attend the first meeting of the Board of Peace on Thursday in the US capital, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists, Report informs.

    "I know it's more than 20 countries. I know there's a lot of interest in that. I'll spare myself reading you the list of 20 countries from the podium, but we will provide it," she said.

    The spokeswoman noted that during the meeting, US President Donald Trump will announce that the countries participating in the Board of Peace have pledged to allocate five billion dollars for humanitarian aid and reconstruction in Gaza, as well as to provide thousands of military and law enforcement personnel to be deployed in the enclave as part of an international stabilization force and police mission.

    Ağ Ev: Sülh Şurasının iclasında 20-dən çox ölkənin nümayəndəsi iştirak edəcək
    Белый дом: В заседании Совета мира примут участие представители более 20 стран

