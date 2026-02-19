US weighs striking Iran this weekend

The US administration is considering the possibility of striking Iran this weekend, but no final decision has been made yet, CBS News noted, citing sources, Report informs.

According to their information, national security officials reported to US President Donald Trump that "the military is ready for potential strikes on Iran as soon as Saturday, but the timeline for any action is likely to extend beyond this weekend."

CBS News points out that "Trump has not yet made a final decision about whether to strike" and that the White House "weighs the risks of escalation and the political and military consequences of restraint" from a potential attack.