    US gathers largest air force group in region since Iraq invasion

    Other countries
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 08:28
    The US is deploying its largest air force to the Middle East since 2003, when it invaded Iraq, The Wall Street Journal noted, Report informs.

    The news outlet notes that the US is continuing to build up its military presence in the region, sending F-22 and F-35 fighter jets.

    In addition, a second aircraft carrier and command post aircraft are en route. This buildup would allow Washington to conduct military operations against Iran for several weeks, the publication said, citing US officials.

    According to The Wall Street Journal, US President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision on whether to strike the Islamic republic.

    US gathers largest air force group in region since Iraq invasion

