IDF carries out overnight strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Other countries
- 19 February, 2026
- 08:18
The Israel Defense Forces releases an overnight statement announcing that it is carrying out airstrikes on what it describes as Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.
No immediate details are provided about the targets.
