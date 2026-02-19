Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    IDF carries out overnight strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

    Other countries
    • 19 February, 2026
    • 08:18
    IDF carries out overnight strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

    The Israel Defense Forces releases an overnight statement announcing that it is carrying out airstrikes on what it describes as Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    No immediate details are provided about the targets.

    Israel Hezbollah Lebanon
    İsrail Ordusu "Hizbullah"ın Livandakı hədəflərinə yeni zərbələr endirdiyini açıqlayıb
    Армия Израиля заявила о новой серии ударов по объектам "Хезболлах" в Ливане

