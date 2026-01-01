Anthony Joshua discharged from hospital after Nigeria car crash

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has been discharged from hospital in Nigeria days after a fatal car accident that killed two of his close friends, Report informs referring to BBC.

The former world champion was deemed fit to recuperate at home, the Ogun and Lagos states said in a joint statement, describing him as "heavy hearted" over the loss of his friends.

The 36-year-old was a passenger in a Lexus SUV that collided with a stationary truck on a major expressway in Ogun State, near Lagos, on Monday.

The two men who died were Joshua's close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif "Latz" Ayodele.

After leaving the hospital on Wednesday, the Briton visited the funeral home where the bodies of his friends were "being prepared for repatriation", the joint statement added.