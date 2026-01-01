Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Anthony Joshua discharged from hospital after Nigeria car crash

    Individual sports
    • 01 January, 2026
    • 16:43
    Anthony Joshua discharged from hospital after Nigeria car crash

    British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has been discharged from hospital in Nigeria days after a fatal car accident that killed two of his close friends, Report informs referring to BBC.

    The former world champion was deemed fit to recuperate at home, the Ogun and Lagos states said in a joint statement, describing him as "heavy hearted" over the loss of his friends.

    The 36-year-old was a passenger in a Lexus SUV that collided with a stationary truck on a major expressway in Ogun State, near Lagos, on Monday.

    The two men who died were Joshua's close friends and team members Sina Ghami and Latif "Latz" Ayodele.

    After leaving the hospital on Wednesday, the Briton visited the funeral home where the bodies of his friends were "being prepared for repatriation", the joint statement added.

    Nigeria boxer car accident
    Avtomobil qəzasında xəsarət alan məşhur boksçunun son durumu bəlli olub
    Боксер Джошуа выписался из больницы после ДТП в Нигерии

    Latest News

    18:00

    12 Azerbaijanis killed in war in Ukraine last year

    Foreign policy
    17:54

    Ukrainian envoy thanks Azerbaijan for its support in 2025

    Foreign policy
    17:49

    MFA: No info on Azerbaijani citizens among killed, injured at Swiss resort

    Foreign policy
    17:38
    Photo

    Festive celebration organized at "Hold My Hand" Social Rehabilitation Center for Children

    Social security
    17:28
    Photo

    Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, New Year celebrations organized at several children's facilities

    Domestic policy
    17:20

    AZAL starts investing in debt securities

    Finance
    17:08

    25 injured in aerial firing in Karachi on New Year's Eve

    Other countries
    16:43

    Anthony Joshua discharged from hospital after Nigeria car crash

    Individual sports
    16:21

    14 killed in major road accident in Pakistan

    Other countries
    All News Feed