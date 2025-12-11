Large Victory Park to be established in Nakhchivan
Domestic policy
- 11 December, 2025
- 18:55
Under Nakhchivan"s new master plan, a large Victory Park will be created in the city to commemorate the martyrs.
According to Report"s local bureau, the announcement was made by Jeyhun Jalilov, the representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, during a meeting with families of martyrs and veterans.
He added that the construction of memorial complexes will continue in the districts of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.
