Georgian foreign minister: Azerbaijan is an important partner for us
Foreign policy
- 11 December, 2025
- 20:57
Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili emphasized the importance of high-level discussions for the further development of ties with Azerbaijan.
According to Report, citing Georgian media, she was speaking to journalists in Turkmenistan while commenting on the recent meeting between the Prime Ministers of Georgia and Azerbaijan, Irakli Kobakhidze and Ali Asadov.
"We have a very important bilateral agenda with this country (Azerbaijan - ed.), and it is crucial that issues concerning the political and economic relations between our countries are discussed at the highest level. Azerbaijan is an important partner for Georgia, and these close relations also require daily political dialogue at the highest level," she stressed.
